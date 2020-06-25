Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Katherine in Sweet Birthday Post

Mindy Kaling is celebrating her birthday with those closest to her, like her adorable 2-year-old daughter, Katherine. The Mindy Project star -- who turned 41 on Thursday -- took to Instagram to show off how she was spending her special day. A low-key birthday breakfast was on the agenda, with Katherine sweetly leading the day.

Kaling's precious photo is just one of several she's shared of her daughter since her birth. The actress is usually private about her little one, and doesn't post pics of Katherine's face.

"A very special birthday morning breakfast," Kaling captioned her pic on Thursday.

Kaling last shared a photo of her daughter on May 10, in honor of Mother's Day.

"Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now. It’s nice how through my daughter, I am able to experience memories with my own mom. If you have a favorite memory about your mom or mother figure, I’d love to hear! #MothersDay," she captioned a pic.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazinelast year, Kaling revealed why she decided not share the identity of her daughter's father.

"My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it," Kaling said. "I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff [her relationship with Katherine] really private."

The star had no problem gushing about her own experience as a mom.

"Right now I’m surprised at how much I enjoy being a mom... I did not think I had a big maternal instinct. I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about," she admitted. "But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you."

See more on Kaling in the video below.