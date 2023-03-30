'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd Finalize Divorce (Exclusive)

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd have finalized their divorce, ET has learned. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and Boyd officially ended their marriage on Tuesday.

Boyd tells ET, “Falling in love with josh was one of the special times in my life I will never forget. I am sad the way our marriage ended, but everyone deserves to be truly happy and go after whatever it is that will make that happen. I’m happy for josh that he has found the love of his life with his boyfriend Andrew. Most of all I miss his friendship and hope one day we can reconnect and talk about the good times.”

The news comes just over a year after Flagg and Boyd, whose post-split clash continued to be documented in the latest season of the hit Bravo series, announced last May that they were divorcing after more than four years of marriage.

"This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline," Flagg's statement read in an Instagram post. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion. It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

Flagg, who has starred in 13 of the 14 seasons of the series and hired his new boyfriend in season 14, also thanked the fans for their "unwavering support."

Flagg and Boyd's romance was documented on the show from the start, beginning with their first date. Flagg would ultimately propose to Boyd in Paris in front of his parents and a team of dancers he hired to help him with the proposal.

They got married in September 2017 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in front of close family and friends that also included the cast of Million Dollar Listing, which had cameras rolling at the lavish soiree.