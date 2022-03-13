Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Red Carpet Debut at 2022 BAFTA Awards

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are red carpet official.

The Stranger Things actress was joined by her boyfriend, and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi during the BAFTAs on Sunday. The 18-year-old actress stunned in a custom black laced dress by Louis Vuitton. Brown completed her look with a necklace and ring in white gold, and diamonds from the fashion house’s High Jewelry Collection.

Bongiovi, 19, matched his lady in a sleek black tux with a black bowtie. The pair only had eyes for each other, as they were snapped exchanging looks as they posed on the carpet. At one point, Bongiovi stepped aside and allowed his lady to have a moment to shine on the carpet without him.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The couple’s red carpet date night comes a few weeks after they rang in the actress's 18th birthday together. Last month, Brown shared a series of Instagram photos from her Barbie-themed birthday celebration. In a photo captioned, “Hey Ken,” the Enola Holmes star shared a selfie of her and Bongiovi dressed up as the iconic doll and her leading man for the occasion. Bongiovi shared the same photo on his respective Instagram page with the caption, “Happy birthday barbie ily

Brown and Bongiovi sparked dating rumors over the summer when Bongiovi shared a selfie of the duo cruising in the car. “bff the duo were spotted holding hands during a stroll in NYC.