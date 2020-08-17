Miley Cyrus to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

This year's MTV Video Music Awards is adding even more star power! It was announced on Monday that Miley Cyrus will be performing as part of this year's powerhouse lineup.

Cyrus is set to deliver her debut TV performance of her new single, "Midnight Sky," which dropped on Friday, during her appearance at the event.

Cyrus -- who has a long and indelible history with the VMAs -- previously sang at last year's show, where she delivered a memorable performance of her emotional tune, "Slide Away." This will be her fifth time performing.

Cyrus joins a long and impressive list of previously announced performers, including Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Maluma, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat and CNCO, among others.

"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," MTV and Barclays Center spokespeople previously told ET in a statement. "In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event."

"The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021," the statement added. "MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

Fans can vote across 15 gender-neutral categories at VMA.MTV.com until Aug. 23, with voting for Best New Artist continuing into the show on Aug. 30.

This year's Video Music Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 30 on MTV.