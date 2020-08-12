Miley Cyrus Says Her Mom Tish Cut Her Mullet Because It's the Only Hairstyle She Can Do

Turns out, Miley Cyrus' new mullet is her only hair option in quarantine. The 28-year-old "Midnight Sky" singer appeared on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her edgy 'do.
"All of us have to adjust, you know, a lot of things shutting down, keeping us from doing our standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me," she explained. "So my mom [Tish Cyrus] offered, my bangs were getting long, she said, 'Well, I can cut your hair, but I only know how to do one hairstyle. And I've been doing this since 1992 for your dad [Billy Ray Cyrus] and for your brothers.'"
The one cut that Tish can do is, in fact, a mullet.
"All my mom can do is a mullet, so I had one option and I needed it," Miley shared.
Miley, who has four siblings and one half brother, thinks that her family's hair is conducive to rocking a mullet.
"I think there's something genetic where it just naturally grows shorter up top and longer in the back," she joked. "That's just kind of a natural shape that our hair grows in."
