Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa Send a Message to Their Exes in Sizzling New ‘Prisoner’ Video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa are getting hot and heavy! The two superstars collaborated on the new single, "Prisoner," released on Thursday.

In the accompanying music video, Miley and Dua don't hold back -- partying, smoking, rocking out and getting hot and heavy while covered in what looks like fake blood and cherries.

Dressed like rock stars, the two jam out as they belt out the lyrics. At one point, Cyrus appears to bite into a giant creepy crawly!

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted kama sutra dice in the clip.

The ladies also appear to send a message to their exes as the words, "In Loving memory of all my exes. Eat Sh**," are displayed in neon writing at the end of the video.

"OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!" Cyrus excitedly tweeted along with a string of emojis.

Dua also shared the video on Twitter. "PRISONER @MileyCyrus. OUT NOW," she wrote. "⛓BIG LOVE TO THE WHOLE GANG WHO HELPED PUT THIS TOGETHER DIRECTED BY ALANA O'HERLIHY + MILEY / ⛓."

PRISONER @MileyCyrus OUT NOW ⛓🍒🔪🧸🩸 BIG LOVE TO THE WHOLE GANG WHO HELPED PUT THIS TOGETHER DIRECTED BY ALANA O'HERLIHY + MILEY / ⛓🔪🍒🧸🚬🖤‼️ https://t.co/mJj2lyou0U pic.twitter.com/9ODIpY3Xkc — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 20, 2020

"Prisoner" is the second single from Cyrus' seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, out Nov. 27 on RCA Records

The two had been teasing their collaboration all week, sharing intense previews on their social media.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Cyrus shared that what she loved about working with Dua was her trusting, collaborative spirit and the lack of competition. She added that the two endeavored to produce a song "that honors our individuality.”

"Some people's charisma is really overwhelming," Cyrus said in the interview, which will premiere on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET on Apple Music 1. "I see, when Dua's around, that her charisma -- there's no sense of desperation to it, like, 'I've got to be the best because if I'm not what if...' There's a calmness to her success, which I really like."

ET spoke with Dua last month about her experience working with Miley.

"I love her. She's really, really fun and her energy is unmatched," the British singer expressed. "We had a blast shooting this music video. It's fun, it's playful. I feel like it's the perfect combination of the two of us."

Hear more of what she said in the video below.