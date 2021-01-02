Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Team Up With Shaggy for Hilarious Super Bowl LV Commercial -- Watch!

Mila Kunis has been caught "orange-handed" by her husband, Ashton Kutcher!

The couple is featured in a hilarious new ad for Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, one of three commercials from the Frito-Lay brand that will air during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7. Throughout the commercial -- which also features reggae musician Shaggy -- Kutcher catches Kunis stealing his snacks. Every time he questions her, however, she has only one reply: "It wasn't me," a nod to the 2000 dancehall hit.

"It's so silly!" Kunis said of the ad, while speaking to ET over the weekend. "Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we've worked together before [on That '70s Show and more]… but in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do."

"Every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad," she continued. "But this one comes around, I started laughing so hard, and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!'"

Kunis jokingly added that doing the commercial would also get them out of the house and away from their two children, 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off,'" Kunis exclaimed. "Literally we were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it.' And so we did it. I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!'…It was amazing!"

"I love my children so very much! So, so much," she added, "but I've never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, 'I'm going to work!' I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, 'You're abandoning us!' And I was like, 'Relax.'"

Watch below:

The brand's second commercial, "'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl," that was released on Monday is a sequel to the epic "'Twas the Night Before Kickoff" ad and features running back Marshawn Lynch as a narrator and storyteller. A number of other NFL legends also make an appearance in the commercial, including Peyton and Eli Manning, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

Tune into Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 to catch all three of the brand's spots.

In addition to Kunis' Super Bowl commercial, fans can also catch the 37-year-old actress in Breaking News in Yuba County, in select theaters and on digital Feb. 12. Kunis plays a TV reporter in the Tate Taylor-directed film, which also stars Allison Janney, Regina Hall, Awkwafina, Juliette Lewis, Ellen Barkin and Wanda Sykes.

"Tate and I would have very late night, before Zoom, FaceTime [chats] where we would rabbit hole and find the most insane videos that would make people laugh of very local, homegrown, news reporters running around and trying to find a story," she recalled, of getting into character. "Finding the most ridiculous ones we could find."

Super Bowl LV airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, you can also stream the game for free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app on your mobile device. In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way before game day!