Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Can't Stop Laughing During Hilarious Voice Swap Game With Jimmy Fallon

Self-isolation and having to tape remote episodes isn't going to keep Jimmy Fallon from coming up with some hilarious games to play with his guests.

Fallon's newest game, which he calls "Voice Swap," might be his most ridiculous and somehow funniest to date. He tried it out for the first time on Monday's Tonight Show: Home Edition with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and the lovebirds hard a hard time keeping it together.

The premise is deceptively simple: When Fallon asked a question to Kunis, Kutcher would answer but Kunis would move her mouth as if she were actually speaking, so it looked like Kutcher's answers were coming out of her mouth -- and vice versa.

There was something of a learning curve to the game, as both of the lovebirds tried to answer and mimic answering at the same time, and after just a few seconds, Kunis already was laughing so hard she was crying.

While Kutcher was all into it -- providing ridiculous answers to Fallon's questions on his wife's behalf -- Kunis couldn't even mouth along because she was laugh-crying so hard.

"You're not even playing the game," Kutcher exclaimed, after sharing a very elaborate story about some of Kunis' "quarantine dreams."

"No, I'm awful at this," she said, wiping tears from her eyes. "I don't know how people keep a straight face!"

Kunis went on to say that her worst fear is actually hosting Saturday Night Live "because of this!"

"I enjoy laughter, and I have a very hard time holding it down," Kunis explained.

"You and Jimmy on SNL would have been a great pair," Kutcher quipped, referring to Fallon's famous propensity for breaking character and succumbing to fits of laughter during sketches.

The game came to a fantastically bizarre conclusion when Kunis -- answering for Kutcher -- said he can't wait to "just go outside naked" after quarantines are lifted, prompting Kutcher to pop off his shirt and mime running around.

The pair also dished on how they've been educating their two kids -- 5-year-old daughter Wyatt and 3-year-old son Dimitri.

“The one thing that we did that I think is good is we enlisted our friends to do like 20-minute Zoom sessions with our kids," Kunis said. "We were like, 'Teach our kids anything. It can be anything from like making flower arrangements, to architecture, to anything.'"

"So that gives us 20 minutes of not parenting and also allows our kids to have another type of interaction, she added.

The pair also dished on their Quarantine Wine, which they started as a way to raise money for charities and non-profit groups helping people amid the pandemic.

"This all happened out of Zoom dates or FaceTime dates with our friends... and the one thing we can all gather around is food or entertainment or having a glass of wine and just relaxing," Kunis said, explaining the inspiration for creating the philanthropic wine. "I realized how good I selfishly felt when I was able to donate, so in weird way I just combined two of my favorite things: drinking and donating."

The couple launched their new quarantine-themed wine -- an Oregon Pinot Noir created with Nocking Point -- last month, and Kunis said that they sold all of their initial allotment of 2,000 cases of the wine in eight hours.

"We were shocked! It blew our minds," Kunis said, before Kutcher revealed that they'd now raised over $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Check out the video below for more great moments from The Tonight Show: Home Edition, which airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m ET/PT on NBC.