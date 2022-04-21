Mike Tyson's Reps Address Altercation on Plane

Mike Tyson's reps are addressing the video that surfaced Thursday morning that appears to show the former heavyweight champion getting into a physical confrontation with a man on a plane bound for Florida.

Tyson's reps tell ET, "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat." The rep did not offer any more details, but according to TMZ, which posted two videos of the alleged incident, Tyson physically confronted a passenger shortly after boarding a JetBlue flight Wednesday night in San Francisco.

The outlet reports that, initially, Tyson took a selfie with the person sitting behind him but the man in question was overly excited and things allegedly took a turn for the worse when the boxing legend got fed up, leading to the physical confrontation.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Dept. tells ET, officers assigned to its airport bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane at around 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday night. The spokesperson said that when authorities arrived, officers detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident.

One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject, the spokesperson said, provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the investigation. Both subjects were released pending further investigation. Authorities did not release the name of the two subjects detained.

The SFPD is aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.