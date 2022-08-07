Mike Tyson Compares Hulu to a 'Slave Master' Over Their Upcoming 'Mike' Series Based on His Life

Mike Tyson isn't pulling any punches. The boxing legend is once again taking swings at the upcoming Hulu series, Mike, based on his life.

Tyson took to Instagram on Aug. 5, and shared a snapshot of himself and UFC president Dana White, and praised White for not promoting the series. He also used the post to call Mike a "slave master take over" of his life story.

“Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life," Tyson claimed in the caption. "He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity."

"I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me,” Tyson continued.

Tyson doubled down on this sentiment, taking to Instagram again the same day, stating, "Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me."

In a lengthier text post, Tyson elaborated, writing, "Don't let Hulu fool you. I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me. To Hulu executives I'm just a n***** they can sell on the auction block."

When the Hulu limited series was first announced early last year, the boxing legend publicly condemned the project at the time, calling it a "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story."

Executive Producer Steven Rogers addressed Tyson's complaints at the show's virtual Television Critics Association panel last Thursday, telling reporters, "We actually couldn't talk to him because his life rights were already taken, so that was never on the table. I would hope that if he watches it that he would change his opinion."

Through his rep, Tyson told ET -- in response to Rogers' claims -- "[It is] a flat out lie. My life rights option expired years ago. Hulu nor any of their supercilious team ever tried to engage in any negotiations with this Black man. In their eyes I am still just a n*****r on the auction block ready to be sold for their profit without any regard for my worth or my family."

The statement continued, "They say this story is an exploration of a Black man. It's more like an exploitation of a Black man. Hulu thinks their tracks are covered by hiring Black sacrificial lambs to play the part as front men for their backdoor robbery is appalling. I will always remember this blatant disregard of my dignity."

Mike, according to Hulu's official description, aims to explore "the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson," chronicling "the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life -- from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again." Over eight episodes, the limited series -- which stars Trevante Rhodes as Tyson and Russell Hornsby as Don King -- will explore class in America, race, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and "ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."

Mike drops Aug. 25 on Hulu.

A Tyson-approved project, a limited series starring Jamie Foxx as the boxing great with Martin Scorsese and Antoine Fuqua producing, was announced last March.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in an official statement supporting the project. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”