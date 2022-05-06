Mike Hagerty, 'Friends' and 'Somebody Somewhere' Actor, Dead at 67

Mike Hagerty has died. Bridget Everett, the late actor's Somebody Somewhere co-star, announced the news on Instagram Friday, revealing that Hagerty died the day before in Los Angeles. He was 67.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," Everett wrote alongside photos of Hagerty. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life."

"Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg," she added. "He will be sorely missed."

In the comments section, Sarah Jessica Parker mourned Hagerty's death, writing, "No. No. No. no. Oh terrible loss and I will miss him on your show. Heartbreaking. Admired him for years."

In a follow-up post, Everett gave a more personal tribute to her late co-star, which she wrote alongside pics of them together.

"I loved Mike the instant I met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger," she wrote. "We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

Chelsea Handler commented on Everett's post, writing, "Oh, no," in response to Hagerty's death.

Hagerty was best known for his recurring role as Mr. Treeger on Friends. Throughout his career, he also appeared on series including Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Glee, Grey's Anatomy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

His most recent role was on Somebody Somewhere, Everett's HBO Max series, on which he played her father.