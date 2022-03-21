Migos' Quavo Dating Karrueche Tran

Major new couple alert! ET can confirm that Migos rapper Quavo and Claws actress Karrueche Tran are an item.

A source tells ET, "Quavo and Karrueche Tran are dating. Things are causal between them, but they are seeing each other and like spending time together.”

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, and Tran were spotted earlier this month having dinner at West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy. The “Stir Fry” rapper and the actress also turned heads when they were allegedly spotted vacationing together.

In January, The Shade Room posted pictures from what was believed to be the two during a joint vacation in St. Martin. Quavo, 30, and Tran, 33, first sparked dating rumors in 2017. At the time, the pair was seen leaving a party together in Atlanta.

Prince Williams/WireImage

However, the pair put an end to the speculation by saying they were just friends. Shortly after, the duo both went on to have relationships. Tran began dating former NFL star Victor Cruz in December 2017, but the pair announced in February 2021, that they were ending things, after three years together.

A source told E! News, "Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers. There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately."

In 2018, Quavo got into a relationship with fellow rapper Saweetie, but in March 2021, Saweetie announced via Twitter that the pair ended their relationship after three years. "I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," the "My Type" rapper wrote. "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

"I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation," she added.

Shortly after, Quavo tweeted his response to the "Best Friend" rappers tweet, wishing his ex "nothing but the best."

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he tweeted. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”