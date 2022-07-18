Mickey Rooney Jr., Original Mouseketeer, Musician and Son of Famous Father, Dead at 77

Mickey Rooney Jr. -- an original member of the Mouseketeers and the eldest child out of Hollywood legend Mickey Rooney's nine kids -- has died. He was 77.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to ET that Rooney Jr. died on Saturday, at his home in Glendale, Arizona. The manner and cause of his death have not yet been determined.

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1945, Rooney Jr. and his brother, Tim Rooney, were cast members during the first season of ABC’s The Mickey Mouse Club in 1955. However, they were both fired after just a few episodes for causing mischief.

He later became a musician in the 1960s and released several songs -- including "The Wandering Wind" and "The Choice Is Yours" -- before he began playing music with Willie Nelson in the 1970s.

Rooney Jr. also appeared in several films, including 1967's Hot Rods to Hell and 1980's Honeysuckle, as well as the 1960s TV series Shindig!.

The entertainer struggled with addiction issues, but eventually overcame them and found faith, then founded a ministry in Hemet, California, before moving out to Arizona.

His famous father died in April 2014 at the age of 93. Rooney Jr. is survived by his longtime partner, Chrissie Brown.