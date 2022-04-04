Mickey Guyton's Husband Grant Savoy Says He Wants 'Baby After Baby' With Her (Exclusive)

Mickey Guyton and Grant Savoy had a parents’ night out at Sunday’s 2022 GRAMMY Awards, but that didn’t mean the couple didn’t have babies on the brain. “You know, mom guilt is real,” the “Black Like Me” singer told ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about leaving their 1-year-old son, Grayson, at home.

“He is in California with my mom. So, it’s just me and my husband right now and I am losing my mind,” she added.

Savoy, who Guyton said was having “the time of his life,” stood next to his wife, who was a little nervous about her nominations. “She is over here stressed out over everything, and I am just cheesing," he shared.

But Savoy clearly had no problem being right by his love’s side to support her during music’s biggest night. “I mean, she inspires me every day,” he said. “She gave me a baby, so the least I can do is give her support, right?”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

When it comes to expanding their family, Savoy is ready. “I am ready for more,” he shared. “Bring it on. I want baby after baby after baby.”

Guyton added that a girl “has her limits,” and she just bounced back after welcoming their son in 2021. "I’m just now, you know, getting myself back together,” she said.

Outside of collaborating with her husband, Guyton revealed which artist she dreams of working with on a song. “I would love to sing with H.E.R.,” the 38-year-old artist shared. "We have actually talked about it. I love H.E.R., I am a huge fan.”

And while Guyton didn’t take home any awards on Sunday, she did have the honor of performing with Joni Mitchell, ahead of the ceremony during the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to the music legend.

“Oh my god, it was so beautiful,” she said about taking the stage with Mitchell. “I mean, singing anything Joni Mitchell, people don’t realize those songs are really, really hard to sing. I was like, ‘Joni, your songs are really hard,’ and she goes, ‘I know’ and I was like, 'Thank you for that. Thank you, I tried.'”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Guyton, who also recently got the chance to meet Prince Harry, can’t believe the people she’s rubbing shoulders with these days.

“My god,” she said. “It’s just wild. I am just here, like, it's crazy.’”