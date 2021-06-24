Mick Jagger's Son Lucas Seen in Rare Photos Posted by Georgia May

Lucas Jagger seems to be enjoying the California sun. The 22-year-old son of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger spent time with some of his siblings while hanging out in L.A. recently, and posed for some selfies with his half-sister, Georgia May Jagger.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slideshow of snapshots, which she captioned simply, "Lucas in LA."

The post included photos of the pair grabbing lunch together at various restaurants, shopping at different boutiques in what appears to be Downtown, posing with body pillows and generally having a fun time hanging out.

The pair also snapped some pics during a hike in the hills, with the L.A. skyline visible in the background.

Georgia May and Lucas both share Mick as their father, however, the music icon welcomed Georgia May with his ex, model Jerry Hall, in 1992. Meanwhile, Lucas's mother is Brazilian TV personality Luciana Gimenez, who gave birth to Lucas in 1999 -- while Mick was still married to then-wife Jerry.

The legendary rocker is the father of eight kids, including three others he shares with Jerry -- Elizabeth, 37, James, 35, and Gabriel, 23 -- as well as daughter Karis, 50, from his relationship with Martha Hunt, and daughter Jade, 49, from his relationship with Bianca Jagger.

He also shares a 4-year-old son, Deveraux, with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.