Mick Jagger Shoots Down Comparisons to Harry Styles as a 'Superficial Resemblance'

Harry Styles has been compared to a young Mick Jagger many times, and with the release of his latest album, Harry's House, the comparisons have become increasingly more popular. Although Jagger himself doesn't seem to see it.

The Rolling Stones frontman and music icon recently spoke with the Times U.K., where he addressed fans who equate Styles to himself and said he doesn't feel the comparisons are particularly apt.

"I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him," the 78-year-old rocker shared. "I was much more androgynous."

Jagger also opined that Styles "doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me."

"He just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self," Jagger said. "Which is fine -- he can’t help that."

Styles has long been an outspoken fan of Jagger and has been cited as an inspiration and influence on his music and stage presence. However, it is unclear if Jagger's remarks were meant to criticize Styles or just a disagreement with the comparisons themselves.

Jagger has previously been complimentary of Styles in the past, saying that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer has "got it going on," and he stated that he "can see the influence" he's had on Styles' music and persona.

Regardless of comparisons, Styles' third studio album, Harry's House, just dropped on Friday and is available now.