Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan Earn First Oscar Noms for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Not only that, but Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu also picked up their first-ever Oscar nominations, with both co-stars being included in the Best Supporting Actress category.

"I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with happiness! Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing so many from our EEAAO family," Yeoh shared in a statement. "Playing Evelyn Wang has been one of the great privileges of my 40 year career. It is truly the role of a lifetime. Thank you to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for seeing me and for this opportunity, I will forever cherish this moment."

"Shouting out a HUGE thank you to [The Academy] for this unbelievable honor," Quan posted to Instagram. "I am screaming so loud, I’m sure I’ll lose my voice by the end of day. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s reached out with congratulations and to ALL OF YOU who have been following me along on this incredible journey. I am so grateful to you all. This is for sure one of the happiest days of my life."

He ended by congratulating the "the entire #EEAAO family for our 11 nominations. And lastly, CONGRATULATIONS to our matriarch [Michelle Yeoh] for her historic nomination. Cheers."

Yeoh and Quan's historic nominations, meanwhile, come after a string of major nominations and wins throughout the 2023 awards season, with both winning at the Golden Globes and picking up nominations for the BAFTAs, Independent Spirit Awards and the SAG Awards.

At the Globes, both made memorable speeches, with Yeoh reflecting on her 40 years in Hollywood. "I’m just going to stand here and take this all in," Yeoh said during the Jan. 10 ceremony, before later adding, "This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all who came before me, who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward."

Quan spoke about being a child star in the 1980s before making a comeback 30 years later. "For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid. And they gave me an opportunity to try again," he said, referring to the film's writers and directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

In total, Everything Everywhere All at Once was also nominated for 11 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.