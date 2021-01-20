Michelle Obama Wows in Pant Suit by Black Designer at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first Black, first Asian-American, and first woman to take the oath of vice president. And Michelle Obama came impeccably dressed for the momentous occasion.

The former first lady Michelle Obama arrived at the Biden-Harris inauguration looking like an actual superhero in a magenta coat and matching pant suit. The hue from the purple family is a fashionable signal of bipartisanship. Obama's was one of many monochromatic looks in the fashionable crowd.

Mrs. Obama's look was designed by Sergio Hudson, a Black designer from South Carolina. ET has learned that Hudson also dressed Vice President Kamala Harris for an event later in the day.

Michelle Obama accessorized her outfit with a black face mask and black leather gloves. Many social media admirers commented on the former FLOTUS' luscious curls, unaffected by the winter weather.

