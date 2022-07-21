Michelle Obama To Share Her Most Valuable Lessons and Experiences in New Book 'The Light We Carry'

Michelle Obama is bringing readers something new to chew on this fall! On Thursday, the former first lady announced the upcoming release of her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

In a video message announcing the book, Michelle shared that the book was inspired by the challenges of the past several years, including the coronavirus pandemic, political turmoil and divide in the country.

"It’s often left me feeling out of balance. I’ve felt vulnerable and yes, at times, I’ve felt afraid," she said, adding the difficult times prompted her to ask herself and others, "How do we overcome our fears? How can we channel our frustration into something positive? And how do we rekindle that flame that’s inside each of us?"

She described the book as a "collection of stories and practices" that have helped her in her own life, adding that conversations with loved ones and with people across the country resulted in her new book.

"I think of it as kind of a toolbox, a collection of some of the perspectives and practices I’ve gathered over the years to help keep me centered even during times of high anxiety and stress," she said. "And my hope is that we can equip ourselves with new tools and attitudes so that, together, maybe we’ll be a little steadier, with the understanding that none of us has to go through this alone."

"Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles -- the earned wisdom that helps her continue to 'become,'" the book's publisher, Penguin Random House, said in a statement announcing the book.

"She details her most valuable practices, like 'starting kind,' 'going high,' and assembling a 'kitchen table' of trusted friends and mentors," the statement continued. "With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness."

The Light We Carry is Michelle's second book. Her first, a memoir titled Becoming, detailed her journey from growing up on the South Side of Chicago to becoming the first lady of the United States.

According to Penguin Random House, the memoir sold more than 17 million copies around the globe and its accompanying audiobook won a GRAMMY for Best Spoken Word Album.

The Light We Carry will be published on Nov. 15, in 14 languages and 27 countries around the world.