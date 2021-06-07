Michael Strahan Pays Tribute After Former NY Giants Coach Jim Fassel Dies at 71

Michael Strahan is paying tribute to the late Jim Fassel. The longtime NFL coach died on Monday at the age of 71.

Fassel's death was confirmed to the Los Angeles Times by his son, who revealed that his father was suffering chest pains Monday afternoon and taken to a local Las Vegas-area hospital where he later died of a heart attack.

On Tuesday's Good Morning America, Strahan remembered Fassel, who he said was a "big part of my life."

"Just a great man, great coach. And he will be missed. I was definitely shocked this morning to find out this news," said Strahan, a former New York Giants player. "I just want to send my love and condolences to his family."

While reflecting on their professional and personal relationship, Strahan added, "I enjoyed every minute with him as my coach and after my career when we continued to stay in touch and talk."

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997 to 2003, during which time he led them to three playoff appearances and all the way to Super Bowl XXXV, where they ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Fassel is one of only three Giants coaches to get the team to the big game.

Strahan spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Giants, playing for the team from 1993 to 2007, when he retired.