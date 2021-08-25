Michael Nader, 'Dynasty' and 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 76

Michael Nader has died at age 76. The actor, who was best known for roles on Dynasty and All My Children, died on Monday at 11:30 a.m., ET confirms.

Nader died at his home in Northern California from an untreatable form of cancer, with his wife, Jodi Lister, and his rescue dog, Storm, by his side.

Lister confirmed Nader's death in a statement to Michael Fairman TV.

"With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael," Lister said. "We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted."

"Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms' virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research," she continued. "He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."

Nader's career began in the 1960s, with roles in movies including Beach Party and How to Stuff a Wild Bikini. He went on to appear on TV shows including Gidget, As the World Turns and Magnum, P.I.

Nader next landed a recurring role on Bare Essence, which was followed by lengthy stints on Dynasty and All My Children. He most recently appeared on Prospect Park's online revival of All My Children in 2013.

Nader is survived by Lister, and his daughter, Lindsay Nader.