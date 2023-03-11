Michael Lockwood Wants to Represent Daughters as Guardian Amid Lisa Marie Presley Trust Battle

Michael Lockwood has formally asked the court to appoint him as guardian ad litem so he can represent his twin daughters' interest in Lisa Marie Presley's trust battle.

According to legal docs, obtained by ET, Lockwood filed the legal documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday and said he should be appointed as the guardian to represent 14-year-old twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood in an upcoming hearing in probate court, which is slated for April 13.

In the documents, Lockwood notes he wants to officially be appointed as the twins' guardian because "the minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding."

He added, "There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue."

Harper and Finely each signed the form consenting to Lockwood being their guardian.

It later came to light that Riley and Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin -- who died in July 2020 -- were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting in court "the authenticity and validity" of Riley's appointment, claiming that "there are many issues surrounding" it.

A source previously told ET that it has been a "very tense and heartbreaking few weeks" for both Riley and Priscilla as they mourn the loss of Lisa Marie.

"It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," the source shares.

The source added that while "they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately."

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out," the source said of Riley's big Daisy Jones & The Six premiere. "Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."