Michael Jackson's Kids Attend Opening Night of His Broadway Show 'MJ: The Musical'

Michael Jackson's kids are supporting the musical about him. On Tuesday, Paris, Prince and Blanket "Bigi" Jackson stepped out for the opening of MJ: The Musical at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.

Paris opted for a paisley printed midi dress and ankle boots for the event. The 23-year-old singer-actress posed alongside her 24-year-old brother Prince, who was dressed in a suit and tie. As for Bigi, the 19-year-old looked dapper in a suit jacket, but chose not to pose on the red carpet with his siblings. He was spotted in an Instagram Story that Paris posted. In the clip, the three Jackson kids are seen exiting the theater hand-in-hand.

MJ: The Musical tells the story of the King of Pop, played by Myles Frost, in the early '90s ahead of his Dangerous World Tour.

Gotham/GC Images

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Instagram / Paris Jackson

The opening night festivities come just three months after Bigi gave a rare interview to Good Morning Britain. During the chat, the teen spoke about how he and his siblings continue their father's legacy, following his death in 2009.

"There's a lot of really cool stuff here. I think there's a lot of history in this house and studio here," Bigi said as he walked around a room filled with items from his dad's life. "That's what he was all about."

"That's just kind of what each of us want to do," he continued of his siblings, "make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives."

Bigi's interview came just days after Prince spoke to the same British morning show, and opened up about his relationship with his siblings.

"When we were growing up, my father would say, 'We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that's all you'll ever have,'" Prince said. "That always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship."