Michael Bublé's 6-Year-Old Son Makes Rare Video Cameo After Beating Cancer

Michael Bublé's 6-year-old son, Noah, is all smiles after beating cancer!

In a new video posted to YouTube last Friday, Noah made a rare cameo with his mother, Luisana Lopilato, and father by his side. The appearance marked the first time we've seen him on camera since he went into remission after his liver cancer diagnosis in 2016.

"You can come and say hi," Michael told Noah, explaining to him that there were people from across the globe watching. "You're always welcome, dude."

Noah then appeared on the screen, requesting that his dad sing a song while using his toy guitar. Michael went with a sweet cover of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s hit, “Señorita," with some assistance from Luisana.

Watch below:

Speaking to the Herald Sun in July 2018, Michael said that Noah was a "superhero" for enduring what he did.

“I don’t talk about the whole story, not even to my friends because it hurts too much," Michael said at the time. "It’s my boy. He’s a superhero, he doesn’t need to relive it over and again. But I’ve been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we’ve been.”

Michael revealed that Noah's cancer diagnosis also gave him a fresh perspective on life.

"I remember sitting in the hospital room thinking ‘I was worried about any of that s***?" the singer recalled. "I was worried about record sales or a meme or what some a**hole said about me?"

“In a second it had gotten so clear," he continued. "That clarity gave me the opportunity to find love (for music) again. I’m going to go back to what I was made to do. I’m going to come back to a world that needs love and romance and laughter more than it has in a long time. I’m going to be a conduit to that."

When ET caught up with Michael in November 2018, he gave even more insight on how difficult Noah's diagnosis was on the family.

"What my family and I have been through, it would be impossible to not have an effect on everything I do," he shared. "I think people out there have no idea how their compassion and their love, their empathy and prayers for my family and I meant as much as they did."

