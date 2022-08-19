Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome Baby No. 4

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their fourth child -- a baby girl.

The couple announced the news of their daughter's birth with a joint Instagram post shared on Friday. "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé," the caption read. "You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!"

Bublé and Lopilato's baby girl joins older siblings, Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida, 4.

In May, the couple teased their baby girl’s name with ET. "I like Amelia," Bublé said, with Lopilato noting that she also likes the name Cielo, and both sharing that they think Lucia would be a good option as well.

"It has to be good in English and Spanish, so it’s hard," Lopilato added. As fans have now learned, mama's choice of Cielo won.

In the video -- which is a sequel of sorts to Bublé's song, “Haven’t Met You Yet,” in which his wife was also the star -- the singer makes the reveal as the couple walk out of a grocery store with their three oldest children.

At the time, Bublé opened up about the idea of having his wife star as the leading lady once again.

Michael Buble/Instagram

"Fifteen years ago, you saw that my wife had a song that I had written for her where I meet her in a grocery store, and it becomes this thing at the end of the song that it's all just a daydream, and so I had this idea in the Michael Bublé cinematic experience, 'Why can't I make the sequel?” he told ET.

Michael Buble/Instagram

"'Why can't this be the sequel?' So, at the end of the video, we find out that, like M. Night Shyamalan, instead of 'I see dead people,' we realize that once again, I have imagined all of this. I fantasized the whole thing.”