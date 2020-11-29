Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and More Honor Chadwick Boseman on What Would've Been His 44th Birthday

In honor of the king! Friends, co-stars, fans and family of Chadwick Boseman are celebrating the late star on what would have been his 44th birthday.

While the actor's close companions are still mourning his devastating death in August -- after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer -- Sunday was a day of tributes and celebration, reflecting on his incomparable life.

Boseman's Black Panther co-star and close friend Michael B. Jordan shared a heartfelt message alongside an emotional black and white photo showing the two of them embracing.

"Continue watching over us King. Happy Birthday . Miss you," Jordan captioned the sweet snapshot.

Lupita Nyong'o also shared a photo showing herself and Boseman, dressed the to the nines and smiling brightly at one another.

"Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman," Nyong'o wrote alongside the photo.

Viola Davis -- who starred opposite Boseman in his posthumously released film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- shared a truly iconic gif of a tuxedo-clad Boseman being showered in gold confetti at an gala celebration in honor of the special day.

"Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you 💛👑" Davis wrote.

Here's a look at how some of Boseman's other close friends and co-stars paid tribute to the iconic performer months after his painful passing.

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Nv8jS2YcUE — COMMON (@common) November 29, 2020

You will always be our king. Remember Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/j1MLTQqow2 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) November 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman would have been 44 years old today. He meant so much to so many people.



Rest In Peace and Happy Birthday.

pic.twitter.com/UtXhH0PI08 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) November 29, 2020

