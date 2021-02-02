Michael B. Jordan Goes Shirtless in New Amazon Super Bowl Commercial

Michael B. Jordan is showing off his unbridled sexiness for Amazon's big Super Bowl spot. The 33-year-old actor is stripping off his shirt, getting soaked by sprinklers and reading a book in the bath as part of the new campaign for the Amazon Alexa.

The steamy commercial -- made to promote the new Alexa design -- begins in an office boardroom as some tech designers for Amazon marvel at the device's new round orb shape.

"It's just flawless," one exec shares in awe as she smiles down on the sphere. "I mean, I literally couldn't imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside."

The exec trails off as she looks out the windows of the office building and sees Jordan's face on a movie poster on the side of a bus -- and suddenly drifts off into a fantasy about what it would be like to have an Alexa around the house that looked exactly like People's Sexiest Man Alive.

She cooks a meal for her Jordan/Alexa android, as it informs her how many tablespoons are in a cup, but with the actor's own sultry voice. She also asks the Jordan/Alexa to water the lawn, mostly just to watch him get soaking wet in the sprinklers.

Meanwhile, her husband is less than thrilled by the ridiculously handsome Alexa-bot living in their home, seeing as his wife is enjoying looking at him a little too much.

Jordan is one of several A-list stars who will be appearing in various high-profile commercials during this year's Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LV airs live on CBS and CBS All Access on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Additionally, you can also stream the game for free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app on your mobile device.

In the meantime, stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl coverage coming your way before game day!