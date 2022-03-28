Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Oscars After-Party

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey may have been Instagram official for over a year now, but now they're red carpet official!

The couple made a stunning pair as they hit the red carpet together for the first time on Sunday night when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party following the 2022 Academy Awards. Jordan looked dashing in a metallic black tuxedo, as Harvey glittered on his arm in a sparkling cream-colored dress that sported an intricate circular design on the bodice.

Harvey shared a video of the pair's night out on her Instagram Story, showing off her floor-length ensemble in one video and an intimate video of her cuddled up against Jordan as he kisses her on the neck before they smile into the camera.

"Mine," she wrote along with the video.

Lori Harvey Instagram Story

The two have shared many sweet moments with their fans on social media and seem pretty serious -- but that doesn't mean wedding bells will be ringing anytime soon! Earlier this month, Steve Harvey, who has been openly supportive of his daughter's relationship with the actor, shared that he isn't so sure about them tying the knot just yet.

In an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, the hosts played a game of "Sip or Spill" with Steve, in which he had to either answer their questions or take a sip of his at-home alcoholic beverage. During the segment, Hoda Kotb asked Steve whether or not he'd approve if Jordan asked to marry his daughter, and the talk show host struggled to give a yes or no answer.

"Man, this is a hard one. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one. I would have to say so far -- Yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man," Steve said before taking a giant sip of his drink.

All joking aside, Steve seems to be a fan of the actor, telling ET back in September 2021 that he approved of Jordan.

"This guy is not a representative. He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," he said at the time. "And he's- I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind. You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game right?' But it wasn't. This dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them."

