Met Gala 2022: Couple Gets Engaged on the Museum's Iconic Steps

The 2022 Met Gala will forever be an important date for one couple. As A-listers arrived to Monday's annual event at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bobby Digi Olisa knelt down on the iconic stairs and popped the question to Laurie Cumbo, the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

After the bride-to-be accepted the proposal, the happy couple spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about their already-unforgettable night.

"We've been talking about it and talking about it," Olisa said of getting engaged. "She didn’t know [about my plan]. Today I was just like, 'All the preparations to get here, why not? If it’s not known, when?'"

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Still, though, Olisa was "very nervous" to pop the question. As for his fiancée, apart lamenting that her makeup was messed up, Cumbo the night was "a blessing."

"I didn’t know it was going to happen tonight," she said. "We've been talking about it. We've been through so much and this is such an honor and such a blessing."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The location holds a special meaning for the bride-to-be, who explained, "I was an intern here when I was 15 and came to the Met Gala. Now I’m coming back with my now husband [to-be] as the Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs. [It's a] full-circle moment."

When a surprise #MetGala proposal interrupts your interview! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ppiEjhsqE — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2022

Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.