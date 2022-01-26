'Melrose Place' Actor Morgan Stevens' Cause of Death Revealed

Morgan Stevens, best known for his roles in Melrose Place and Fame, has died, ET has confirmed. He was 70.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, the TV actor was found dead at his home on Jan. 26 after a concerned neighbor called authorities to do a wellness check after he had not been seen or heard from him in days. The L.A. County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday that Stevens died of natural causes and the cause of death was arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease.

According to the Mayo Clinic, arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease happens occurs when the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body become thick and stiff, restricting blood flow to vital organs and tissues.

Stevens was found in his kitchen, where he was pronounced dead, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.

Stevens starred in the first two seasons on the NBC show Fame and played David Reardon, a teacher. The show aired for six seasons, and Stevens had a recurring role in seasons 3 and 4. The show was based on the 1980 film of the same name.

He also had a recurring role in Melrose Place, appearing in seven episodes during season 3 as Nick Diamond. Some of Stevens' other TV credits included A Year in the Life, Murder, She Wrote, One Day at a Time, and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Stevens was born on Oct. 16, 1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee as Calvin Morgan Stevens. His father died when he was only 9 years old, per his IMDB profile. His mother, faced with raising Stevens and his two siblings as a single parent, was forced to sell the family home, but Stevens ultimately bought it back after finding success as an actor.

His love for acting grew while he was in the Coast Guard and stationed in nearby New York City, where he attended a slew of off-Broadway shows. It wasn't long before his keen interest became his career passion, prompting him to switch his major. He graduated with a theater arts degree from the University of Tennessee.