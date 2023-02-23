Melissa Joan Hart Says She and Ryan Reynolds Had a 'Little Thing' for Each Other in the '90s

Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Reynolds are the celebrity couple that could have been. During the latest episode of the Hey Dude...The 90s Called! podcast, the 46-year-old actress opened up about the time she spent with Blake Lively's husband during their teenage years on the set of Sabrina The Teenage Witch movie, which was released in 1996.

On-screen, Reynolds played Hart's love interest, Seth, and the actress admitted to having eyes for him while he starred on fellow Nickelodeon show, Fifteen, alongside Chris William Martin, a.k.a. Corky Martin.

"I dated Corky and then like kinda had a little thing with Ryan," she told hosts Christine Taylor and David Lascher. "It was all the Vancouver kids."

Hart added of her teen romances, "I met Corky in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School event and we started phone dating from Vancouver to Orlando. And then I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the first Sabrina movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it."

Today, Hart is married to Mark Wilkerson and Reynolds is married to Lively, who just welcomed their fourth child.

Hart previously opened up about the Deadpool star being the one that got away in a 2017 interview. The actress reflected on not taking their time together seriously.

"He was very sweet. I had a boyfriend at the time but we were smitten and cute and he was adorable," Hart shared while on Australia's Studio 10. "He was a really, really nice guy, probably would have been a great boyfriend, and I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!"

Hart echoed those sentiments in her 2013 memoir, Melissa Explains It All: Tales from My Abnormally Normal Life.

"Though I was madly in love with James, my boyfriend of six months by then, Ryan and I spent plenty of time together," she wrote, calling him "cute and charming," though, sort of an "oddball."

"Even so," she continued, "he sure knew how to make a girl feel special."