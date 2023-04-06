Melinda Gates Shares First Photo Holding Her Newborn Grandchild: 'There Is Nothing Quite Like' It

Melinda Gates is officially a grandma! The philanthropist shared a first look at her holding her grandchild on Thursday, a month after Jennifer Gates announced the little one's arrival.

"There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild," Melinda wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with a photo of her holding the little baby against her chest while sitting in a chair. "It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own—and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents."

Jennifer and her husband, Nayel Nassar, announced the birth of their child on March 6. "Sending love from our healthy little family 💓🙏🥰," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post of the little baby's feet.

The birth announcement makes both Melinda and her ex-husband, Bill Gates, first-time grandparents.

Jennifer and Nayel tied the knot in October 2021. They commemorated their one-year wedding anniversary with a video from their nuptials.

"365 days ago we committed to forever. 🌎," Jennifer wrote. "Our wedding was the most otherworldly, magical celebration, but being married is even better. Grateful we can relive these memories today 💕."

Nayel took to his Instagram to celebrate at the time, writing, "10/16/21 Easily the best day of my life. Happy anniversary to my incredible wife @jenniferkgates. This year with you flew by but what brings me the most joy and comfort is knowing we have countless more to live together. Love you more than you know ❤️."

Jennifer, 26, is the oldest child of Bill and Melinda. The couple, who split in 2021, also share Phoebe, 20, and Rory, 23.