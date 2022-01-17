Melanie Lynskey Says Her 'Yellowjackets' Co-Stars Came to Her Defense When She was Body Shamed on Set

Showtime's dark and twisted new series Yellowjackets has become an obsessive must-watch for fans who have gotten wrapped up in the drama. However, for star Melanie Lynskey, there was a bit of behind-the-scenes drama before the show ever even kicked off.

The acclaimed actress, who plays Shauna on the show, recently sat down for a profile interview with Rolling Stone, and recalled how she's often faced criticism and even body shaming throughout her career. This even extends to an unnamed member of production on Yellowjackets.

According to Lynskey, people approached her before filming began, "They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this.'"

However, this wasn't the kind of passive-aggressive suggestion that Lynskey's co-stars were willing to abide.

According to the interview, her Yellowjacket co-stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress all voiced their strong support for Lynskey, with Lewis going so far as to pen a letter to the producers on the actress behalf.

Lynskey said that she feels it's important to show characters who have different body-shapes or different looks than what is often presented on TV.

"It was really important to me for [Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, 'I wish I looked a bit better.' I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it," she shared. "Because I want women to be able to to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.'"

"That representation is important," Lynskey added.

The season one finale of Yellowjackets aired Sunday, giving many fans answers to questions, revealing which fan theories had actually been true, and leaving many mysteries still to be solved.

