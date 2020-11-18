Meghan Trainor Gets Candid on Why She's Not Having Sex While Pregnant

Meghan Trainor is getting candid about why she mentally can't have sex while pregnant.

The 26-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, opens up to Today Parents about the reason why she's staying abstinent right now. Trainor is currently six months pregnant with a baby boy.

"Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us," Trainor explains. "All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly."

Despite refraining from intercourse at the moment, Trainor tells the outlet that her relationship with Sabara, 28, has never been better. The former Spy Kids star has been super helpful throughout Trainor's pregnancy, making runs to the grocery store whenever she has cravings.

"If I said, 'I want Fritos,' he'd be like, 'Yes, ma'am! Right away!'" Trainor shares. "Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends' minds. They're all like, 'How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?'"

"He's so good," she adds. "He's unbelievable."

As ET previously reported, Trainor revealed last month that she was expecting during a surprise visit to Today. She also announced the news on Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of her sonogram and revealing that she's due in 2021.

"You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!" she wrote. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Just a few weeks after the exciting announcement was made, Trainor spoke to ET about what it's been like preparing for the baby's arrival.

"I haven't bought a thing [for the nursery] because my mom is like, 'No, don't buy stuff yet. You get the gifts, and then you figure out what's left,'" she shared. "I think today is the day I'm going to go in -- I'm going to buy everything."

"I spent so long where I'm like 'it,' or 'baby' and I didn't know when I could say it, but, it's a boy," she added. "Technology is insane, so there is a new blood test that you can take at 12 weeks pregnant that tells you if it's a boy or a girl, and they call you on the phone. It was so insane because I'm that girl that looks up everything, and I'm like, 'That's what I have.' So, there's all these myths of, oh, if the heartbeat is really fast, it's a girl, and if your hips are the first to go out, then it's a girl, and so I was like, 'It's a girl.' Like, I got it. I was so confident, and then when she called us and I was like, 'OK, tell us,' and she's like, 'What do you think it is?' And my husband is like, 'A girl.' And she's like, 'Actually, it's a boy.'"