Meghan McCain Gives Her Pick for Joe Biden’s Vice President Running Mate -- and Who He Shouldn't Pick

Meghan McCain has some thoughts on who she wants her family friend, Joe Biden, to pick as his vice presidential running mate in the 2020 presidential election. The 35-year-old conservative co-host of The View appeared on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and while she wouldn't say if she was voting for Biden, she did share her suggestions for the former vice president's highly anticipated running mate announcement.

"I'm not saying who I'm voting for... but I'm not voting for Trump," McCain said of President Donald Trump, with whom she and her family have publicly feuded. "But I really want to see who [Biden] chooses and I want to see how this plays out. And I want to see the debates. I'm so spoiled because I've loved so many elections and this one's not my favorite for a lot of different reasons."

As for Biden's wide selection of candidates, McCain has one pick in mind.

"I think if he's smart, he'll choose someone like Tammy Duckworth because she's very hard to attack because she's a veteran and she has such a long history," she said of the former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and current junior U.S. Senator from Illinois. "But I know there's a huge debate that people want a Black woman to be chosen."

McCain went on to add that she felt one name was not an appropriate contender.

"I know 100 percent who he shouldn't pick," she continued. "I don't think Susan Rice is a good choice at all because she's never been elected to anything."

Rice, a Black woman, served as the United States ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 and as the U.S. national security advisor from 2013 to 2017.

As for McCain's relationship with Biden, she admitted she hasn't spoken much recently to the Democratic frontrunner.

"I haven't talked to him in a little while. Up until he started running for president, it was pretty frequent," the TV personality said. "He's very busy so I only try and contact them if I really, really need something and I haven't recently."

McCain and Biden have been upfront about their close bond in the past. The former vice president was there to support The View co-host with her late father, Senator John McCain's, cancer battle. The senator and Biden's late son, Beau, both suffered from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

In April, Meghan was less vague about who she was voting for when talking with Cohen on WWHL.

"I keep telling everyone, 'I will promise you, you will know who I'm voting for.' But it won't take a rocket scientist to know there is one who has made pain in my life a living hell and one who shepherded me through the grief process. Shouldn't be rocket science," she said.

The View co-host is currently pregnant with her first child and on Wednesday she shut down any question of possibly not returning to the hit talk show after her baby is born.

"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this BS," Meghan replied. "Yes, I'm coming back, it's an election cycle."

