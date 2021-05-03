Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J. Adams Slams Royal Family in Scathing Tweets

Patrick J. Adams is making his loyalties clear. The 39-year-old actor, who played Meghan Markle's love interest on Suits for nearly a decade, took to Twitter on Friday to slam the royal family and the recent reports of bullying aimed at the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex.

Adams didn't hold back, calling Buckingham Palace's recent response to the allegations of bullying against Markle, "another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency."

Adams also emphasized the fact that Markle is currently pregnant with her second child and added that he thought the royals would "stop sharpening the knives" after the May 2019 birth of Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie, but "instead the hunt continued."

It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her," Adams continued.

Calling the royal family dynamic "seemingly archaic and toxic," Adams praised his friend and former co-star for how she's handled herself in recent years.

"She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear," he wrote. "Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment."

He went on to shut down any perceived slights on Markle's character, writing, "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

He went on to take one final jab at the royal family, writing, "Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario, attended Markle's 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry. He joins many other friends and celebrities defending the duchess amid the recent bullying allegations. In a new piece in The Times, several formal Kensington Palace staffers have come forward accusing Markle of forcing several assistants out and undermining others.

A spokesperson for Markle and Prince Harry previously denied the allegation, calling it a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation" in a statement to The Times.

Buckingham Palace released their own statement following the allegations, saying, "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

The couple will get their say in the upcoming 90-minute special, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, which airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.