Meghan Markle's Podcast Returns With New Episode Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

The women talked about the archetype surrounding Asian women and how both Cho and Ling have each worked in their respective industries to combat the stereotypes and oversexualization of women in the AAPI community.

"Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill -- they presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oversexualized or aggressive," Markle said, referencing characters Fook Yu and Fook Mi in Austin Powers in Goldmember and O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill. "This toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent…this doesn’t just end once the credits roll."

The duchess --who grew up in Los Angeles -- also briefly discussed her personal introduction to the powerful women of the AAPI community as a young adolescent who would take “humbling” trips to the Korean day spa with her mother, Doria Ragland.

During Tuesday’s episode, Markle, 41, did not make mention of Queen Elizabeth or her death, as the episode appears to have been recorded prior to the monarch’s passing.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, joined the royal family in the moments after the royal’s death and for the funeral. In honor with tradition, the couple, along with the family, had a mourning period.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the time, ET confirmed that Markle paused the release of new Archetype episodes. The about section on the Archetypes webpage was also updated with a message that read, "New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen."

Markle’s latest episode comes after Archetype premiered at the top of the podcast charts in August. So far, the duchess has been joined on her podcast by Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

Additional guests are set to include Constance Wu, Issa Rae and Ziwe.