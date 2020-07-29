Meghan Markle Was Scolded for Wearing 'M' and 'H' Necklace, Book Claims

Right from the start, Meghan Markle got a sense of how strict the royal family was. In a new excerpt from the upcoming book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand share how the former Suits star was apparently scolded at the beginning of her and Prince Harry's relationship.

The excerpt, posted by People, claims that Meghan was "distraught" after she got in trouble for wearing a necklace that had the initials "H" and "M" in 2016.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images -- and new headlines," the book claims. And during a talk with a Kensington Palace senior aide, the book alleges that Meghan "said little during the call, choosing instead to simply listen to the counsel. But after hanging up, she felt frustrated and emotional. While she knew the aide had good intentions, the surreal experience of having someone from her boyfriend's office tell her what kind of jewelry to wear or not to smile at a photographer was too much."

According to the book, the now Duchess of Sussex called a friend and told them, "I can't win," adding, "They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message. I don't know what to say. It was only yesterday that people online were saying I look miserable in pictures, because I was trying to just ignore the [photographer]."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry released a statement regarding Finding Freedom, writing,"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

Years later, however, Meghan was spotted wearing another initial necklace. In July 2019, the new mom wore a necklace with the initial "A" for her son, Archie, while attending day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship.

According to excerpts, Finding Freedom touches on Harry being unhappy for quite some time with his role within the royal family, Meghan and Kate Middleton's strained relationship, Harry and Meghan's early dating life and their decision to step down as senior members, among other topics.

Earlier this week, royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke with ET about the effects that the book could have on the Sussexes.

"This has made the book compelling and fascinating, but for the royal family, this book has been damaging because it has opened up old wounds," she explained. "I think what's very clear is that Meghan and Harry have wanted to get their side of the story across. This is clearly a couple who feel quite aggrieved by the fact that they've never been able to answer their critics. They have never been able to address incorrect reporting."

Nicholl also believes this book is "being used" to correct some of the rumors that were spread by British tabloids over the years.

"To give Meghan and Harry the chance, if not through their own voices, then through the voices of friends, confidants and people that they trust, to get their side of the story out there," she shared. "They feel -- Meghan, particularly -- that she has been muted for most of her royal life, as short as it was. She didn't have the opportunity to speak out to address her critics to get her side of events out."

