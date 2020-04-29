Meghan Markle Surprises Smart Works Client Ahead of Her Job Interview

Meghan Markle is still finding ways to support the charities that are important to her amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Smart Works charity's Twitter account shared a video of 38-year-old Meghan video chatting with a young woman ahead of the woman's interview for an internship, giving her encouraging words of support. Meghan has been a patron of Smart Works -- a U.K.-based charity that helps women of all social and economic backgrounds find employment through job interview training and free professional clothing and attire -- since January 2019.

In the video, a fresh-faced Meghan excitedly chats with the woman about her opportunity coming up, which is in the field of psychology.

"You seem incredibly confident and prepared," Meghan tells her. "I know everyone here is so excited. When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that's excellent."

"I just wanted to be able to call in and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you," she adds after the woman thanked her for the call and said it meant a lot to her. "There's so much going on in the world right now, and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, to make sure you can get on the other side of this too and have such a great opportunity there."

Smart Works is clearly an organization that has been important to Meghan. Last fall, she launched a workplace capsule collection for the charity that included pieces from a variety of different designers and brands to create a professional line of clothing to help women interviewing to join the workforce.

And since relocating to Los Angeles with her husband, 35-year-old Prince Harry, and their 11-month-old son, Archie, Meghan has continued to support her favorite U.K. charities remotely. Earlier this month, she participated in a Zoom call with five of the women involved in Hubb Community Kitchen, an organization of people who came together to cook after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.