Meghan Markle Says Son Archie Keeps Her and Prince Harry 'On Our Toes'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying life with their 1-year-old son, Archie, in their new home in Santa Barbara, California. The couple speaks with British newspaper the Evening Standard in a new interview about social justice in which they also mention their only child.

“We are doing well. [Archie] is so good," the proud mom gushes over her son, who just turned one in May. "We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

It's been a year of transition for the family as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in March. They relocated to California where they've been working with some of their charitable royal patronages as well as several local organizations.

Over the summer, the family moved into a large nine-bedroom home.

"They are, I'm told, beginning to explore their neighborhood," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET. "They have ventured out and they've been spotted out and about."

For more about Harry and Meghan's life in California, watch the video below.