Meghan Markle Lodged Formal Complaint About Piers Morgan With ITV

Meghan Markle might have been involved in Piers Morgan's exit from Good Morning Britain. According to multiple reports, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex lodged a formal complaint with ITV after Morgan declared on GMB earlier this week, "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle."

Morgan's comments were in regard to Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the United States Sunday night on CBS and in the United Kingdom Monday evening on ITV. In the course of the interview, Markle opened up about her struggles with mental health, revealing she suffered from suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with son Archie. It was this part of the interview and Morgan's response that reportedly led to Markle filing the complaint.

CNN reports that Markle's complaint was about the impact Morgan's comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues. The duchess' complaint did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan's attacks.

On Tuesday, ITV announced that Morgan was leaving the popular British morning show after he stormed off set following his colleague's criticisms about his response to Markle's interview.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the British network said. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

It doesn't seem that Morgan is backing down from his reaction to the Oprah interview.

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Early Wednesday morning, he tweeted, "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions."