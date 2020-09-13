Meghan Markle Helps Women Build Their Confidence on First Anniversary of Smart Works Collection

Even from across the pond, Meghan Markle is helping women in the U.K. embrace their "best accessory" -- confidence. On Saturday, the former Suits star celebrated the first anniversary of her Smark Works capsule collection of workwear aimed at supporting women rejoining the workforce.

To commemorate the milestone, Meghan connected Karla, Charlene, and Agnieszka, three women whose lives have been transformed as they've entered new jobs with the support of Smart Works. In addition to support in stores, Smart Works now provides a virtual service to adapt to women's needs during the pandemic.

“People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not ... all of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory," Meghan said while speaking with the women via video chat. "It’s the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with."

Meghan seemingly conducted the video call from her new home with Prince Harry in Montecito, California. The couple purchased a nine-bedroom, 19-bathroom home in the Santa Barbara area in June, and moved into the home in July.

The main house's amenities include a library, spa, wet and dry saunas, a gym, game room, arcade, theater, wine cellar, and a five-car garage. The outdoor features include a rose garden, tall Italian cypress trees, century-old olive trees, a tennis court, tea house, children's cottage, and a pool. There's also a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse on the property.

In a recent video chat with one of his patronages, the Rugby Football League, Harry gushed over his family's new home base.

"I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months," he said, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Our little man is our No. 1 priority, but our work after that is the second priority," he continued. "And we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place."

See more in the video below.