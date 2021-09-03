Meghan Markle Explains Invasions of Privacy in New Oprah Winfrey Interview Clip

There's more to uncover from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The sit-down aired on CBS on Sunday night, but new clips were released on Monday, including one of Meghan's conversation with Oprah about privacy.

The clip, exclusive to OprahMag.com, shows Meghan opening up about how she feels her privacy has been invaded since she started dating Harry. She and Harry have famously challenged and taken legal action against British press over the issue, and recently won a privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, after The Mail on Sunday had published a private letter Meghan sent to her father.

In the interview with Meghan and Harry, Oprah broached the subject of privacy by suggesting dating a royal presumably leads to a loss of privacy.

"I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic," Meghan replied. "We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect."

The expectant mom continued to explain her views, "If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"

"And then if they double down and say, 'No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything. You know what, I'm just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy...because you shared one image with me,'" she added.

Meghan said she and Harry never expected complete privacy -- they just wanted to share the parts of their lives they were comfortable with sharing.

"They've created a false narrative. I've never talked about privacy," Meghan said.

"There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.' No one would want that. So it's about boundaries. And it's about respect," she added.

