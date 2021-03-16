Meghan Markle Can Prove Everything She Stated During Oprah Winfrey Interview, Gayle King Says

Another one of Meghan Markle's friends is speaking out following her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. On Tuesday's CBS This Morning, Gayle King shared with viewers that she had spoken to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the shocking sit-down with Winfrey.

King said she was told by Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, that nobody from the royal family has reached out to Meghan following the interview. During the tell-all, the duchess told Winfrey that prior to her giving birth to Archie, one of the royals expressed concern about the color of his skin.

"No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet at this particular time," stated King, who is Winfrey's close friend and attended Meghan's baby shower when she was pregnant with Archie. "I think it's frustrating to [Harry and Meghan] to see it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate false stories that definitely have a racial slant. Until you can acknowledge that, I think it's hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that's Harry's family."

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend:



“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

King also addressed allegations that Meghan, who is currently pregnant with her and Harry's second child, bullied some of her staff when she was an acting senior member of the royal family, and insisted that the former actress can back up anything she told Winfrey during the interview.

"Anyone who has worked with [Meghan] will tell you exactly who she is. She's really a very sweet, caring person," she shared. "And as I say, Meghan has documents to back up everything she said on Oprah's interview."

King isn't the only one claiming that Meghan has the receipts of everything she said during that tell-all. While on ITV's This Morning last week, Meghan's friend, Janina Gavankar, was adamant that the duke and duchess are being truthful.

"I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience but on the other side, I know that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it," she said. "And though their recollections may vary, ours don't because we lived through it with them."

Gavankar added that Meghan and Harry have "many emails and texts to support" what they told Winfrey.

And while Meghan has yet to speak to anyone from the royal family, King told CBS This Morning viewers that Harry has in fact talked with his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, since the interview aired on CBS.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation," King said of Harry's post-interview talks with his family.

