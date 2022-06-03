Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sit Apart From Kate Middleton and Prince William at Platinum Jubilee Service

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren't seated next to Kate Middleton and Prince William at the latest Platinum Jubilee event. On Friday, the couples stepped out to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral as part of the weekend of festivities honoring Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign.

After making a stylish arrival -- Meghan in a greige ensemble and Kate in a pale yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead -- the woman and their husbands headed inside the cathedral for the service.

Dan Kitwood/WPA Pool/Getty Images

When they took their seats, Meghan and Harry were not placed next to Kate and William, but instead took in the service alongside Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate and William entered the cathedral alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall -- the Duke of Cambridge's father and stepmother -- and were seated next to the elder royals during the service.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Friday's service marks the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges have all been seen together since Harry and Meghan's final royal appearance at the Commonwealth Day in March 2020, before they stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California.

While many members of the royal family were on hand for the service, the guest of honor, Queen Elizabeth was not. After the monarch experienced "some discomfort" at Thursday's Trooping the Colour, the palace announced her decision to sit out Friday's service.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," a statement released by the palace read. That being said, Elizabeth is still "looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

Prince Andrew also sat out the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Andrew was also absent from the balcony appearance as Her Majesty limited the appearance to family members who are currently undertaking public duties on behalf of the queen.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will span over the next few days, with BBC’s star-studded event, Platinum Party at the Palace, to take place on June 4. The celebration will include special performances from Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the band Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.