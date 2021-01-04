Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send Personalized Notes to Women Who are Job Hunting

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are championing women across the globe.

In celebration of Women's History Month in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex actively participated in various campaign events through their non-profit organization, Archewell, which works to create an impact-driven global community.

On March 16, for example, 39-year-old Meghan sent personalized notes of encouragement to a number of women who received support from Smart Works. The United Kingdom-based charity organization (which the former Suits star patrons) helps unemployed women in need with clothing and training for job interviews.

Prince Harry sent his own personal notes to members of The Mission Continues’ Women Veterans Leadership Program on Tuesday. According to a press release from Archewell, 36-year-old Harry -- who is a veteran himself, serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan -- was thankful to have the opportunity to reach out to these women.

Additionally, Harry and Meghan also dropped in to speak with a storyteller group from MomsRising earlier this week. The multicultural organization aims to take on the most critical issues facing women, mothers, and families by educating the public and mobilizing massive grassroots actions.

"The meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan was a huge boost for MomsRising members, some of whom are struggling without jobs, childcare, paid leave, health care, and other essentials during the pandemic," Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and CEO of MomsRising, said in a statement. "The Duke and Duchess were kind, compassionate, and incredibly supportive, both on a personal level and of the policies that would help get their lives back on track."

"The Duchess also reminded us that, especially in times of self-doubt, we should take the opportunity to see ourselves through our children’s eyes," the statement continued. "Because to our children, we’re superheroes. That really resonated with so many of us."

For more on Harry and Meghan, watch the video below.