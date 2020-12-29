Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ask Tyler Perry, Elton John and More Stars to Reflect on 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking back on 2020 in their holiday special, produced by Archewell Audio and Gimlet, and streaming exclusively on Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked a few of their celebrity friends to "fill in the blank: 2020, the year that…"

Music icon Sir Elton John, filmmaker Tyler Perry, Late Late Show host James Corden, chef José Andrés, professor and author Brené Brown, tennis pro Naomi Osaka, author Rachel Cargle, George the Poet, author Deepak Chopra, politician Stacey Abrams, poet Hussain Manawer, activist Christina Adane and novelist and journalist Matt Haig were among those who share "their thoughts on what they learned from 2020."

"As we all know, it’s been a YEAR. And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it," Harry begins the special.

Meghan adds, "And at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

The couple also sends their gratitude to "healthcare workers, frontline service workers, and so many others for their sacrifices."

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, then explain that they asked people who inspire them from "all walks of life" to speak about their year.

John, a friend of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and the couple, speaks about having to halt his tour and the health concerns he had amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm 73 years old, and I'm a semi diabetic, so I'm in a risky area there. I have an underlying condition, as they say," he shares.

The music legend also speaks about maintaining his sobriety while quarantining. "I'm a recovering alcoholic, so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday. I connect with my friends who I've known for about 30 years in the program, and that's great," John says. "And if it hadn't been for Zoom, I don't know what I'd have done, I really don't -- without Zoom, it's been, it's been a lifesaver."

Meanwhile, Perry says he handled 2020 "one day at a time with a lot of prayer."

"An optometrist says 2020 is about vision. You know, eyesight. So I think it really opened our eyes to what was going on all around us, to humanity, to the world," the director notes.

Before Corden shares about his year, Harry chimes in, "For some of our guests, looking outwards was the answer - while for others - they found the strength and comfort they needed right at home."

"I think what I've learned about myself is I really don't have FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). I'm very happy staying in," the late-night host admits. "I mean, I could lose a day just staring at the corner of a rug. That's what I've realized. And I've been OK with that."

As for what everyone is looking forward to in 2021, Perry says, "More than anything, I'm just hoping to see more and more smiles in 2021. We never want to go back to a time where we couldn't hug or touch or love people because of a virus. We have to take care of our planet. We have to take care of ourselves. We have to take care of each other."

The couple concludes their special by delivering a message of their own for the coming year with "a song that means so much to us."

"'This Little Light of Mine' played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church," Meghan recalls of their 2018 nuptials at Windsor Castle. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.'"

Harry adds, "The message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place. ...Happy New Year, everyone."

This isn't the last fans will hear from Meghan and Harry! The couple have struck a deal with Spotify to produce programming aimed at uplifting and entertaining audiences around the world.