Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Staying at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills Mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found a stunning new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in Los Angeles for some time and, according to multiple reports, have been staying at Tyler Perry's $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Reps for the couple and Perry have not replied to request for comment.

The pair, along with their 1-year-old son, Archie, have been spending their time in the filmmaker's eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style home, per Daily Mail. It's unknown if Meghan and Harry are renting the property or staying as guests.

The news comes a day after the couple's son turned 1. To celebrate his first birthday, his mom read him a special story for charity. In a rare clip, which was posted to Save the Children's Instagram account, Meghan read her squirming son the beloved classic Duck! Rabbit!

Meghan and Harry have been keeping a low profile, yet occasionally stepping out to give back to the community and help deliver meals to people by working with the nonprofit Project Angel Food.

Last month, the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex launched HeadFIT, a project that's been in development for three years with the Ministry of Defence and The Royal Foundation's campaign Heads Together, which Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton launched in 2016.

