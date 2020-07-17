Megan Thee Stallion Says She's 'Hurt and Traumatized' After Tory Lanez Incident

Megan Thee Stallion says she's "hurt and traumatized" as she recovers from serious injuries she suffered last weekend. The rapper said on Wednesday that she suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets following an incident with Tory Lanez.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," Megan tweeted on Friday. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."

Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 17, 2020

ET reported on Monday that Tory was arrested last weekend over after an incident that involved Megan and another woman. ET confirmed the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a felony charge and released on $35,000 bond on Sunday.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," Megan wrote Wednesday. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she continued.

Megan captioned the message, "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Area, Robbery detectives asked for the public's help in providing any information regarding the "Shots Fired" investigation that occurred early Sunday morning.

"On July 12, 2020, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Hollywood Division Officers responded to the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon Rd for a, 'Shots Fired Investigation.' Witnesses provided a description of the suspect(s) and their vehicle," the release stated. "While responding to the location, Officers observed a vehicle matching the description that was provided to them. A traffic stop was conducted, and multiple individuals were detained. Subsequent to their investigation, Officers arrested Daystar Peterson, (who is also known as Tory Lanez), was charged with 25400(A)1 PC-Concealed Firearm in Vehicle. He was booked at Hollywood Jail (Booking No. 5970446) and bonded out later in the day. One person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury."

They also requested that if anyone has additional information regarding the crime to contact Hollywood Area, Robbery detectives.

