Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Fans She Can't Be Topped in Stylish 'Her' Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion is never afraid to drop a bar or two upholding her own greatness, and her latest single is a whole song dedicated to just that. On Monday, the rapper dropped the stylish music video for the song "Her," a leading track from her recently released studio album, Traumazine.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the video features a group of fabulously clad Megans voguing along to the house-inspired track as the rapper's boasts about being the top dog are supported by her impeccable flow.

"Just the other day, I heard a h*e say / matter of fact, what could a h*e say? / With a face like this and a b**ch this paid, sh*t, what could a h*e say?" the rapper opens. "The bag so expensive, my p**sy came with it, body so nice, they be sayin', 'Who did it?' / But everything natural, actual, factual / prissy in the streets, but I f**k like an animal / All you h*es know who the f**k I am, from your boyfriend down to my Instagram."

Watch the video below.

Traumazine was released on Aug. 12, mere hours after it was first announced. The album boasts 18 tracks and includes features from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye and more. It also includes previously released singles "Plan B," "Sweetest Pie" featuring Dua Lipa, and the Future-featuring "Pressurelicious".

"Her" is the third Traumazine track to receive a video, following "Sweetest Pie" and "Plan B."

Traumazine marks Megan's final album under her 1501 Certified label, with whom she has previously had legal issues regarding music releases. "Y'all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label, all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful," Megan wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP."

Earlier in the week, the rapper made her on-screen debut as Tina Snow during the penultimate episode of P-Valley season 2 after it was revealed earlier in the summer that she would be guest-starring on the show.

Megan was first heard earlier in the season, when she made a voice cameo in episode two. During that scene, DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) reveals to Lil’ Murda (Nicholson) that he’s working with an Atlanta-based artist. “Run that beat back for a real b**ch,” Megan is heard saying as Snow.

Later, in episode six, viewers hear more of Murda and Snow’s collaboration, “Get It on the Floor,” which finally starts getting radio play, much to Murda's delight. However, his excitement is cut short by Big Teak’s (John Clarence Stewart) suicide. But after reuniting with Uncle Clifford (Annan), Murda bounces back -- and just in time to take the stage at the Chucalissa, Mississippi, strip club alongside Snow.

Starz

Both creator Katori Hall and star J. Alphonse Nicholson spoke to ET about Megan's appearance, which coincided with lots of drama on the series, and what it was like having the rapper on set. “It was epic,” Nicholson says of having “one of the biggest rappers of all time” on the Starz drama. “She is amazing.”

For Hall, it was something she had been hoping for since the beginning of the series. “We have been wanting her to be on the show, whether it was as a rapper, as an actress, from season 1,” she says, explaining that it wasn’t until Nicco Annan and Brandee Evans appeared in a music video with Megan that they were able to finally connect with the rapper and discuss her being on the series.

“Eventually we got a chance to connect via Zoom and the rest is history,” Hall says, explaining that the two were “on the same page in terms of how we wanted to just visually articulate a version of her alter ego, Tina Snow, through P-Valley.”

As for whether fans will see Snow again, Hall isn’t making any promises one way or another. “I’m just taking it one season at a time, as there has not been a season 3 renewal yet,” the creator says, before adding later that she “hopes this opportunity comes by again because [Megan]’s definitely a professional.”

While her future on P-Valley is unclear, this is not the last time fans will see the rapper onscreen. In addition to the series, she’s also slated to make her feature film debut in F***king Identical Twins. And Nicholson believes this is just the beginning for her. “I think she has a future in acting, that’s for sure,” he says.

P-Valley airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.